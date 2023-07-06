Mql5 - Fileopen cannot read file when debugging with historical data
Gonzalo Sanchez:
Hello all.
I have a set of txt files my EA reads to get external data, but it does not work when debugging with historical data on MT5 version 5.00, build 2980. It works when debugging in real time instead.
- Thank you in advance.
Get external data? From the txt files.
Works on realtime debug (so code is fine and well programmed), but not on historic debug..
Will the data exists on those files to be read for such past time?
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Hello all.
I have a set of txt files my EA reads to get external data, but it does not work when debugging with historical data on MT5 version 5.00, build 2980. It works when debugging in real time instead.
And I am now, after a few hours of research, stuck.
When I run the real-time debugger it works, see:
But when running the debugger using historical data, it does not.
Two of these file names are:
and this is one of the methods that read files:
I tried before wihtout FILE_COMMON and using only FILE_READ (originally). I have just changed it because I am trying to fix this problem.
Now, the files are loaded during the OnInit event:
I also tried OnTesterInit(), but it made no difference. There are so many possible things to check that I am a bit confused after a few hours trying over and over and reading the forum threads.
So, I would really appreciate some light on this.
Thank you in advance.