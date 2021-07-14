I got error on variable already defined . Need help
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In future please post in the correct section.
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Suy Kok Yik:
Hi I m new learner in mql4. I got errors while compile the EA. Kindly help to solve the error while in m coding 2 same indicators within same EA:
When I compile the EA the error prompt out said “ Variable already defined"
input string __________________ = "___________________"; extern string Separator_06 ="---- Input Settings Bollinger Bands ----"; string Indicator6 = "Bollinger Bands"; input bool UseIndicator6 = false;// Bollinger Band input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame6 = PERIOD_CURRENT;//Time Frame input int period1 = 20; input int Shift1 = 1; input double Deviation1 = 2; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE ApplyTo = PRICE_CLOSE; input string __________________________ = "____________________"; extern string Separator__07 ="---- Input Settings Bollinger Bands ----"; string Indicator7 = "Bollinger Bands"; input bool UseIndicator7 = false;// Bollinger Band input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame7 = PERIOD_CURRENT;//Time Frame input int period2 = 20; input int Shift2 = 0; input double Deviation2 = 2; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE ApplyTo = PRICE_OPEN;
Vitaly Muzichenko:
Great and thanks. Its help.
Problem solved
Suy Kok Yik:
Great and thanks. Its help.
Problem solved
The bottom part required to change by adding "period1" ,"Shift1" and etc or not ?
Keith Watford:
Topics concerning MT4 and MQL4 have their own section.
In future please post in the correct section.
I have moved your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
Opps ! Noted and thanks for the help.
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Hi I m new learner in mql4. I got errors while compile the EA. Kindly help to solve the error while in m coding 2 same indicators within same EA:
When I compile the EA the error prompt out said “ Variable already defined"