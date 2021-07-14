Please I need assistance
Hi and good morning,
your problems are not easy to understand without posting the complete code - but i will try:
1. the warning can be avoided if you use a (int) casting before impPeriod on line 74.
2. the error on line 145 means, that the i variable was previously declared - look for the
first declaration and delete one of them.
I hope, this helps you.
Best regards
My VPS does not work, i tryed to change The Server, but this option does not show for me. Could someone help me with this problem?
Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account with your carvalho01 login and NOT your email or facebook.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Certifique-se de estar logado em sua conta MQL5 com seu login carvalho01 e NÃO com seu e-mail ou Facebook.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Whatelse i can do?
Did you change your MQL5 VP server recently?
Maybe there is a limit for changes within 24 hours or so.
Please write in English. This is an English Forum. Contact the Service Desk to change your phone number.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use