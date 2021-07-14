Please I need assistance

I'm trying to convert mt5 indicator to mt4
My VPS does not work, i tryed to change The Server, but this option does not show for me. Could someone help me with this problem?
 

Hi and good morning,

your problems are not easy to understand without posting the complete code - but i will try:


1. the warning can be avoided if you use a (int) casting before impPeriod on line 74.

2. the error on line 145 means, that the i variable was previously declared - look for the
    first declaration and delete one of them.

I hope, this helps you.

Best regards

 
Carvalho01:
Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account with your carvalho01 login and NOT your email or facebook.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Eleni Anna Branou :

This option does not show for me... take o look at the picture attached.
 
I am logged as Carvalho01 already, but do not work.
 
Whatelse i can do?
 
Carvalho01:
Did you change your MQL5 VP server recently?

Maybe there is a limit for changes within 24 hours or so.

 
I can't see the verification code and register my new phone because my previous phone number is dead
 
Mustafa Suna: I can't see the verification code and register my new phone because my previous phone number is dead

Please write in English. This is an English Forum. Contact the Service Desk to change your phone number.

