china user can't register as sellers

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Can't Chinese users register as sellers? How can I register as a seller?

can't received message

 
andyzhang0716:

Can't Chinese users register as sellers? How can I register as a seller?

I am sure they can, check your seller application page for details.

If you have any trouble, contact the Service Desk:

[Deleted]  
andyzhang0716: Can't Chinese users register as sellers? How can I register as a seller?

Please note that there is also a Chinese Forum which you may find easier to use than using the English one.
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