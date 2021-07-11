china user can't register as sellers
andyzhang0716:
I am sure they can, check your seller application page for details.
If you have any trouble, contact the Service Desk:
andyzhang0716: Can't Chinese users register as sellers? How can I register as a seller?Please note that there is also a Chinese Forum which you may find easier to use than using the English one.
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Can't Chinese users register as sellers? How can I register as a seller?