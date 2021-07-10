Is VPS effective to decrease slippage on opening a trade with pending orders and closing it with SL/TP?
Thanks for the reply.
Actually, both brokers are famous at least in my region (both +10 years of existence) and both are ECN accounts. I did the calculation for slippage+spread+commission and compared with the fast broker costs but still the low speed broker is ahead by an average of $10 in each trade (1 lot size). However, in case of a sudden release, slippage could be devastating to my account. So I am still dubious which way to go.
I was very hoping that VPS can improve the situation but you mentioned it is not gonna work. Would you please explain why it is not working on SL/TP or pending orders?
Pending order and SL/TP are executed at the server side. A VPS is only useful to improve the communication between your terminal and the broker server. It will not change anything for orders which are already at the broker side.
Dubious ? Really ? Don't be greedy if you regularly have big slippage on pending or SL/TP, whatever the reason, you will lost any advantage on spread or whatever else. Talk to your broker, question them about this slippage.
For scalping, the lower is the spread the better, so low spread + commission is the way to go. If the execution is correct of course.
ECN is mostly a marketing buzz. Once again talk to your broker, if it's a real ECN execution they must be able to provide you all the details about the execution of your orders.
Thanks for the reply.
I already talked to the broker and their answer was that "in quite and normal time of the market the execution time varies between 150ms to 400ms but during volatility time, it will significantly increase". Regarding slippage they said according to terms and condition point XXX, slippage can happen in volatile market and broker has no responsibility for it. They literally said this is what it is, take it or leave it!
My average slippage on 100 trade was around 4 pips on XAUUSD and 0.3 pip on EURUSD with max 20 pips on gold and max 1 pips on EURUSD.
I guess with your advices I should go with the faster broker. If you have any recommendation I am all ears.
You got more slippage than spread?! - So thats how they hide their high spread and capture clients orders on a dealing desk... - I shouldnot think so bad about brokers. - Maybe you want to look them up on forex peace army.
That is surely not my broker...
The faster broker has no review in that website while the Mr. slow has got 2.5 stars out of 171 reviews!
To my surprise, I found no review from fast broker in internet. But theforexreview and forexbrokerz have marked them as scam. Ok I am totally lost now, I wish we could talk about brokers name here..
Why lost ? It's obviously not a good broker. Make your mind.
When something too good to be true, it's usually not true.
The broker with high spread and good speed seems to be fraud, not the one with low spread and bad speed.And it is so professional that I never saw such scam in my life. So true that I doubt whether it is really fraud or not...
Ok it's me who was lost
Hello all,
It is been a while I am looking in forums and internet to find the answer for this question but was not successful. I am currently using a broker with very low spreads but high execution time (varies between 200ms to 800ms) and 85% of the time slippage on closing the orders with SL/TP sometimes as high as 20 pips!
Therefore, I wanted to use a VPS, but I am not sure if VPS is effective for orders which are placed by pending orders and closed only by SL/TP.
At the end, for scalping, do you recommend a broker with very low spreads (+$3 commission) and low speed, or a broker with high spreads (at least as double as the first one but no commission) and with excellent speed (0 slippage!!!)?
thanks. :)