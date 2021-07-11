Forward Testing Issue
I have found, regularly, that thew backtest runs perfectly, then the forward test runs well, until a point, where it no longer updates the counter and the time blasts out.
Also, it stops updating the Forward Test Graph - the tests continue though. I have left one going to see if it ever completes.