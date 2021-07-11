ChartApplyTemplate issue!

hi everybody!
I have a problem with ChartApplyTemplate function 
bool b= ChartApplyTemplate(ChartID(),"templateName.tpl");

b is true but template is not applied!

what's the problem??

thankyou.

 
  1. Why do you think it wasn't applied?
         How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
              Be precise and informative about your problem

  2. Are you returning so it can be?
 
hi!

i think this question is clear enough.

when i run the above code  , chart template is not change to my "templateName.tpl".

 
Please save your Tempate in this directory (MQL5\Profiles\Templates). If it is in this directory it cannot find it (D:\MT5\GulfCM\profiles\Templates).

It can actually find templates under MQL5\Profiles\Templates.

I have tried. No Problem.

Screenshot attached. 1 2 3



if(!ChartApplyTemplate(0, "abc.tpl"))
         PrintFormat("Failed to apply template to %I64d,  error code: %d", 0, GetLastError());
         else
         ChartRedraw(0);
         ExpertRemove();
 

hi Mehmet!

thankyou but problem not solved.

