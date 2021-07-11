ChartApplyTemplate issue!
- Why do you think it wasn't applied?
Be precise and informative about your problem
- Are you returning so it can be?
hi!
i think this question is clear enough.
when i run the above code , chart template is not change to my "templateName.tpl".
s88719:
hi everybody!
I have a problem with ChartApplyTemplate function
b is true but template is not applied!
what's the problem??
thankyou.
Please save your Tempate in this directory (MQL5\Profiles\Templates). If it is in this directory it cannot find it (D:\MT5\GulfCM\profiles\Templates).
It can actually find templates under MQL5\Profiles\Templates.
I have tried. No Problem.
if(!ChartApplyTemplate(0, "abc.tpl")) PrintFormat("Failed to apply template to %I64d, error code: %d", 0, GetLastError()); else ChartRedraw(0); ExpertRemove();
hi Mehmet!
thankyou but problem not solved.
