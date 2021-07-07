Python on MT5: how to get TP/SL from python mt5.history_orders_get
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i'm trying to create my own report/analysis and found that the Order record returned does not contain the correct TP/SL shown in the account history.
in account history
i'm already looking for both all in and out order's SL/TP and still nothing.
can anyone advice?