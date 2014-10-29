TradeStation vs. NinjaTrader vs. MT5 Performance Report
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Hi there,
When will MT5 includes the break down of the Total Net Profit of Short Trades and Total Net Profit of Long Trades. Tradestation, NinjaTrader and any other platforms have them as standard. See below the performance reports of TradeStation and NinjaTrader.
TradeStation Report
NinjaTrader