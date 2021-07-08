about MT4 password account
how can I reveal the trading account password when I click on >>>> File>>> Login to Trade Account
ALkhalil:
You can't, the password was emailed to your upon creation of your account or if you've changed it, you can change it again in your broker's members area.
Eleni Anna Branou:
my question is >>>>> how to reveal the (asterisks) of the password
