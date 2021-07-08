about MT4 password account

New comment
 
how can I reveal the trading account password when I click on >>>> File>>> Login to Trade Account 
 
ALkhalil:
how can I reveal the trading account password when I click on >>>> File>>> Login to Trade Account 

You can't, the password was emailed to your upon creation of your account or if you've changed it, you can change it again in your broker's members area.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You can't, the password was emailed to your upon creation of your account or if you've changed it, you can change it again in your broker's members area.

my question is >>>>> how to reveal the (asterisks) of the password

 
how can I reveal the trading account password (Asterisks) when I click on >>>> File>>> Login to Trade Account
 
ALkhalil:
how can I reveal the trading account password (Asterisks) when I click on >>>> File>>> Login to Trade Account

If you can login to your trading account so you can do the following:

  • login to trading account,
    and
  • check Mailbox to see the password.

New comment