SymbolInfoString() problem on the tester - page 2

Dominik EgertThank you. I usually use my mobile and it does not provide these features. Neither on the site, nor by keyboard. Very annoyed. Also I cannot reply to people on mobile. Another disadvantage of the rather exotic forum software in use

You can use desktop view instead of mobile view.

That way the toolbar appears. I’m writing this from my iPhone.



 
The reply link is missing on my phone in desktop mode....

If there were an app integration, it be probably much better.


 
真 木 英 maki:

I was able to get the information by adding iClose().

Thanks so much.

But I sigh...


This time I had a problem with no errors but no ticks on the way.

It seems that it was improved by changing as follows instead of iClose().

   double bid1 = SymbolInfoDouble(accountPair, SYMBOL_BID);
   double bid2 = SymbolInfoDouble(marginPair, SYMBOL_BID);
