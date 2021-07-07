Increase the text size of points during crosshair mode

New comment
 
How do Increase the text size of points during crosshair mode(when you press middle mouse button),it is too small for me and it give me eye strain..how do i increase it ?
Files:
sedsds.jpg  4 kb
 
Akmal Ruslan: How do Increase the text size of points during crosshair mode(when you press middle mouse button),it is too small for me and it give me eye strain..how do i increase it ?

I don't think you can change it. Enable "Magnifier" from the "Windows Ease of Access" menu. That will help! See example below with "Magnifier" enabled at the bottom of image, as it follows my mouse.


 
Fernando Carreiro:

I don't think you can change it. Enable "Magnifier" from the "Windows Ease of Access" menu. That will help! See example below with "Magnifier" enabled at the bottom of image, as it follows my mouse.


Whoah yessss thank you soooo much !!!,no more eye strain
 
Fernando Carreiro: Enable "Magnifier" from the "Windows Ease of Access" menu.

Or press Window+Plus Sign

 
William Roeder: Or press Window+Plus Sign
Thanks William! I didn't know about that shortcut.
New comment