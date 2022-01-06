With the annoying FIFO restrictions in the US, how do I set a single TP for all the positions I open?
The post makes no sense. How do you set a single TP for all open positions? You set a single TP for all open positions!
No offense dude, but your reply is kind of obnoxious. There is nothing wrong with my post. Maybe I could have explained it more, but I honestly didn't think I would need to.
I suspect that you're either not in the U.S. or that your broker is not FIFO compliant, or both of those things. In anycase, the issue is that because of FIFO, I get "FIFO Violations" in my Metatrader 4 mailbox every time I try to " set a single TP for all open positions". It simply will not let me set Take Profits when I have more than 1 position open in a single currency. Hell, it won't even let me set Stop Losses or even let me place a second trade of the same size (volume).
No offense dude, but @William Roeder is actually the guy that is always hitting our heads about FIFO and how to fix our code to be FIFO compliant. So, he knows what he is talking about.
In regard to your T/P problem, I am in no way as knowledgeable about FIFO as he is, but I suspect that you have to set your T/P also in accordance with the FIFO rules. Meaning that if you are decreasing the T/P range then you have to first change the "First or Oldest Position" and if you are increasing the T/P range then you have to first change the "Last or Newest Position", so that at all times, the first order to hit its T/P will be the "First or Oldest Position".
What I am trying to say, is that every time you alter a stop, it has to be done in a sequence so that at every iteration of your changes, there will always be a guarantee that trades will exit in the FIFO rule sequence.
However, best to wait for @William Roeder's comments as he is in the USA and is much more knowledgeable and experienced than most of us in regard to FIFO.
- How do you drive? You start the car and drive.
- How do you set all positions to the same TP? You write code that sets the new position's TP equal to the previous one when you open a new one.
- Nothing wrong with your post? It doesn't make sense.
Because of FIFO, I just get "FIFO violations", forcing me to have to be present in front of my computer to close all the positions manually.
Is there any way around this where I can set a single Take Profit for all my open positions?
Maybe I am too simple-minded.. but is it not possible to simply have TPs with just 1 pip difference? I have at the moment 4 GBPCHF buy positions and I changed for you my TPs to be just one pip different from each other. Looking at the graph, there isn't too much of a difference, is there? You won't be missing much if you "lose" a couple of pips on some of your positions...
Or... is this just too simple to be possible?
It is just as simple as OP's TPs all being the same. Just do it.
William Roeder:
Nothing wrong with your post? It doesn't make sense.
Neither do you.
Here, I recorded a small video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHqZsVzIRMk& ^Tell me what I'm doing wrong. It didn't let me set a TP for even the first order. My broker is Oanda and I'm kind of returning to trading afer like two years or so. Fifo was implemented in Oanda in 2019 I think and I don't remember ever having issues setting TP before that.
See the video that I uploaded. Tell me what I'm doing wrong and what I should be doing.
