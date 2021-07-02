help to code
It's easy to check: the EA makes a 'BUY'
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { if(!symbolIsAlreadyTrade(_Symbol, 100 * 60)) { MqlRates mrate[]; ArraySetAsSeries(mrate,true); if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,11,mrate) > 0) { if(mrate[1].close > mrate[10].close) { double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK); double stoploss = ask - 3000 * _Point ; double takeprofit = ask + 130 * _Point ; if(trade.Buy(0.01, _Symbol, ask, stoploss, takeprofit)) { int code = (int) trade . ResultRetcode(); ulong ticket = trade . ResultOrder(); Print(" Code: " + (string) code); Print(" Ticket: " + (string) ticket); } } /*else if(mrate[1].close < mrate[10].close) { double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID); double sellStoploss = bid + 3000 * _Point ; double sellTakeprofit = bid - 130 * _Point ; if(trade.Sell(0.01, _Symbol, bid, sellStoploss, sellTakeprofit)) { int code = (int) trade . ResultRetcode(); ulong ticket = trade . ResultOrder(); Print(" Code: " + (string) code); Print(" Ticket: " + (string) ticket); } }*/ } } }
Result:
double stoploss = ask - 3000 * _Point ; double takeprofit = ask + 130 * _Point ; ⋮ double sellStoploss = bid + 3000 * _Point ; double sellTakeprofit = bid - 130 * _Point ;
You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. Pending Buy Stop orders become market orders when hit and open at the Ask.
-
Your buy order's TP/SL (or Sell Stop's/Sell Limit's entry) are triggered when the Bid / OrderClosePrice reaches it. Using Ask±n, makes your SL shorter and your TP longer, by the spread. Don't you want the specified amount used in either direction?
-
Your sell order's TP/SL (or Buy Stop's/Buy Limit's entry) will be triggered when the Ask / OrderClosePrice reaches it. To trigger close to a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #25
-
The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line.)
Most brokers with variable spreads widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes. My GBPJPY (OANDA) shows average spread = 26 points, but average maximum spread = 134 (your broker will be similar).
Vous achetez au Ask et vendez au Bid . Les ordres d'achat stop en attente deviennent des ordres de marché lorsqu'ils sont touchés et ouverts à la demande .
-
Le TP/SL de votre ordre d'achat (ou l'entrée du Sell Stop/Sell Limit) est demandé lorsque le Bid / OrderClosePrice l' atteint. L'utilisation de Ask ± n , rend votre SL plus court et votre TP plus long, par le spread. Ne voulez-vous pas que le montant spécifié soit utilisé dans les deux sens ?
-
Le TP/SL de votre ordre de vente (ou l'entrée de Buy Stop/Buy Limit) seraClosePrice lorsque le Ask / Order l' atteint. Pour déclencher près d'un prix d' offre spécifique , ajouter le spread moyen. MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - Forum de programmation MQL4 - Page 3 #25
-
Les graphiques déterminés uniquement les prix des offres . Activez la ligne Ask pour voir l'ampleur du spread ( Outils → Options (contrôle+O) → graphiques → Afficher la ligne ask . ) ± 30 min. Mon GBPJPY (OANDA) montre un spread moyen = 26 points, mais un spread maximum moyen = 134 (votre courtisan sera similaire).
Okay thank you I understand, do you know how to replace the "double takeprofit = ask + 130 * _Point" by selling when a profit of 5 euros is realized ? Concretement instead of closed when the order has price 130 pips it will close when a profit of 5 euros will be realized.
Good evening to all, I appeal to you because I have a problem with my code, indeed normally it must perform an order every 100 min: buy if the market is up or sell if it is down. The problem is that my code only executes sales, but it does not make purchases. I can’t figure out why he won’t buy, can you help me ?