The current decline is dangerous for subscribers. Subscribing is allowed as soon as the value improves.
Epicpainter Altmann:
I subscribed to the signal. Someone know this issue? Its not dangerous, its part of the strategy. What can i do?
Thank you.
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Subscription will be allowed as soon as the value improves.
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I subscribed to the signal. Someone know this issue? Its not dangerous, its part of the strategy. What can i do?
Thank you.