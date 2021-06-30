The current decline is dangerous for subscribers. Subscribing is allowed as soon as the value improves.

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I subscribed to the signal. Someone know this issue? Its not dangerous, its part of the strategy. What can i do?


Thank you. 

 
Epicpainter Altmann:


I subscribed to the signal. Someone know this issue? Its not dangerous, its part of the strategy. What can i do?


Thank you. 

Famous last words...

Subscription will be allowed as soon as the value improves.

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