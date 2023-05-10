Stochastic RSI autotrade on MT5

I am new to MT5 and I have been trading Bitcoin on Binance using their Stochastic on an RSI indicator. Is There a good simple Expert Advisor I could use to replicate this on MT5 without having to write code?

I found one EA in CodeBase: iStochastic iRSI EA

Use translation tool to translate the description to the English:

 

Sergey Golubev #:

That EA is not Stochastic RSI (using RSI values as the inputs for the Stochastic), that's Stochastic and RSI - two indicators.

