Recommendations on where to advertise my trading signal
Use your profile page for such promotion.
Your signal's name doesn't exactly help I dare to say.
Eleni Anna Branou:Yes, Maybe the name will not resonate well with some people. Ist it possible to change the name and not lose my trading history on the signal?
JAN HENDRIK VILJOEN:
You can try at your signal's edit options on the right side of it.
I know I am not allowed to advertise my EA here on the forum in MQL5.
Any recommendations where I can advertise my EA? Facebook groups does not seem to work.