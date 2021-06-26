Recommendations on where to advertise my trading signal

My trading signal has been live on MQL5 for six months now and I still have no subscribers.
I know I am not allowed to advertise my EA here on the forum in MQL5.
Any recommendations where I can advertise my EA? Facebook groups does not seem to work.
 

Use your profile page for such promotion.

Your signal's name doesn't exactly help I dare to say.

 
Yes, Maybe the name will not resonate well with some people. Ist it possible to change the name and not lose my trading history on the signal?
 
You can try at your signal's edit options on the right side of it.


