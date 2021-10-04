Setting Commission on strategy tester
Dark Ryd3r:never mind, found the solution
My broker charges 0.04% commission fee on each deal
How do I set it up on commission settings?
my current settings are
but its giving wrong result
Ryd3r gelap :How to claim commissions
Cinfy Moulia :
How to claim commissions
How to claim commissions
You can see the commission in your trading history.
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My broker charges 0.04% commission fee on each deal
How do I set it up on commission settings?
my current settings are
but its giving wrong result