Setting Commission on strategy tester

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My broker charges 0.04% commission fee on each deal

How do I set it up on commission settings?

my current settings are


but its giving wrong result


 
Dark Ryd3r:

My broker charges 0.04% commission fee on each deal

How do I set it up on commission settings?

my current settings are


but its giving wrong result


never mind, found the solution
 
Ryd3r gelap :


How to claim commissions
 
Cinfy Moulia :
How to claim commissions

You can see the commission in your trading history.

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