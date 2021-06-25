Why kernel32.dll cannot load

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I have this code

// -------- This import a Windows DLL-function used to fetch your timezone ----------------------
#import "kernel32.dll"
   int GetTimeZoneInformation (int& a0[]);
#import
//-------------


//------------------------------- function to calculate timezone -------------------------

double TimeZoneLocal() 
{
   int array[43];

   switch (GetTimeZoneInformation(array)) 
   {
   case 0:
      return (array[0] / (-60.0));
   case 1:
      return (array[0] / (-60.0));
   case 2:
      return ((array[0] + array[42]) / (-60.0));
   }
   return (0);
}
//------------------------------------------

I already had dll file in libraries

already allowed import



But it show error when start EA.

Can someone know the solution

Why this happen.

[Deleted]  
LONNV: I have this code I already had dll file in libraries already allowed import But it show error when start EA. Can someone know the solution Why this happen.

Please read the documentation again! Make sure you understand the differences between "file_name" and <file_name>.

#import <kernel32.dll>
Including Files (#include) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
Including Files (#include) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
Including Files (#include) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
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