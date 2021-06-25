Why kernel32.dll cannot load
LONNV: I have this code I already had dll file in libraries already allowed import But it show error when start EA. Can someone know the solution Why this happen.
Please read the documentation again! Make sure you understand the differences between "file_name" and <file_name>.
#import <kernel32.dll>
Including Files (#include) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
Including Files (#include) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
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I have this code
I already had dll file in libraries
already allowed import
But it show error when start EA.
Can someone know the solution
Why this happen.