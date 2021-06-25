Getting Data from Other Charts
I have tested it on my MT-4, and I can get the data of the symbols displayed in Market Watch without any problem.
As for the RSI, I guess the difference is whether it has historical data or not.
Nagisa Unada:
I have tested it on my MT-4, and I can get the data of the symbols displayed in Market Watch without any problem.
As for the RSI, I guess the difference is whether it has historical data or not.
That's really strange..
It works fine for me if I test it on EURUSD within strategy tester, but no matter which MT4 terminal (I use 4 different brokers), if I test on a different pair it will not retrieve EURUSD data!
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Hi all,
I'm currently messing around with Multi-Currency EAs and also a multi-currency strategy testing script.
An obstacle I seem to be coming across is when trying to find symbol info for other symbols...
Attached is a simple example of what I mean:
Within the strategy tester, if I test on EURUSD I get this:
But when I test on any other pair it returns 0:
I thought the idea of using "EURUSD" for the symbol input rather than Symbol() or _Symbol would mean that I could extract data from other instruments when the EA isn't loaded onto that specific chart?
To make this even more confusing, if I try and recieve RSI data from a different symbol to the symbol being tested, it works correctly!
Does this mean that it is specifically a limitation with SymbolInfoDouble() ?
Thanks