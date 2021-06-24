Error report when i upload ea
It seems and correctly so, that you are testing your inputs in the OnInit() and reporting when they are invalid. That is great! However, you are probably assigning default values for those inputs that are not valid.
However, this is only speculation on my part as we are not able to view your code. You will have to investigate further on your own.
It seems and correctly so, that you are testing your inputs in the OnInit() and reporting when they are invalid. That is great! However, you are probably assigning default values for those inputs that are not valid.
However, this is only speculation on my part as we are not able to view your code. You will have to investigate further on your own.
This is a source code
The code seems to have several logic bugs!
I will assume this was not coded by you, due to the fact that it mixes Russian and English text. So, contact your coder/programmer and discuss the issue with them. Have them analyse it and fix the logic problems so that it will pass the validation tests.
However, please note that you will require the coder's permission to be able to sell this as a product. The coder always holds the Copyright to the code, and unless they gave you express permission to distribute it or sell it (even as a final executable), it is illegal for you to do so.
The code seems to have several logic bugs!
I will assume this was not coded by you, due to the fact that it mixes Russian and English text. So, contact your coder/programmer and discuss the issue with them. Have them analyse it and fix the logic problems so that it will pass the validation tests.
However, please note that you will require the coder's permission to be able to sell this as a product. The coder always holds the Copyright to the code, and unless they gave you express permission to distribute it or sell it (even as a final executable), it is illegal for you to do so.
Ok let me have a talk with my programmer.
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Hello,i come here with this problem when am uploading any version of my ea's can someone please help me to solve this out.