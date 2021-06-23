Why my back test with Tick Data showing incorrect chart after I click "Open Chart"?
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I don't know why after performing Back Test (with Tick Data) then clicking "Open Chart", chart is showing incorrect information suddenly.
What is the root cause and how to resolve it?
Thanks.
FYI, here is my history center information: