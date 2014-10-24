Why sometime Market Fluctuations are very highs at 12:30 GMT?
Who are those fellows who can turn the forex pair either up or down within a moment?
- Why pairs going up and down?
- Forex MT4 Trailing stop problem
- Eurusd/gbpusd
vijaygori:Fundamental news or Central Banks maybe
Who are those fellows who can turn the forex pair either up or down within a moment?
Who are those fellows who can turn the forex pair either up or down within a moment?
let see again after 27 minutes. Interesting to see. I dont think fundamental affacts much. it just fuels the current trend direction of the pair.
vijaygori:Yes vijaygori, when volumes buyers are higher than volumes of sellers price goes up and viceversa. But on your first questions you stated who are the fellows. It means who are the buyers. Now i don't think retail traders can change price direction.
let see again after 27 minutes. Interesting to see. I dont think fundamental affacts much. it just fuels the current trend direction of the pair.
let see again after 27 minutes. Interesting to see. I dont think fundamental affacts much. it just fuels the current trend direction of the pair.
exactly....
I use to see news and forums. But i am amased that i never came to see this type of serious matters in forex news. I know little that who are those fellows. But brokers should give regular news about these movements so that we can think like these fellows and make our balancesheet little more worthful.
vijaygori:
exactly....
exactly....
I use to see news and forums. But i am amased that i never came to see this type of serious matters in forex news. I know little that who are those fellows. But brokers should give regular news about these movements so that we can think like these fellows and make our balancesheet little more worthful.
hope this helps
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register