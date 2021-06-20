Run multiple instance's
JoshuaKooij: Does anyone have a way to run mutiple terminals ( for backtesting ) Sandboxie works but my Tick data man. doesn't show up in the strategy tester.
There is no need to use Sandboxie. Just copy your current installation to several other folders and run them simultaneously. Run them in Portable Mode (instead of Main Mode) so that all data stays in the folder from which it starts.
Platform Start - For Advanced Users - MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
After installation, a group of programs of the trading platform is added to the Start menu, and the program shortcut is created on the desktop. Use...
Portable Mode is also available for MetaTrader 4: https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/userguide/start_comm
Terminal Start and Data Structure - Getting Started - MetaTrader 4 Help
- www.metatrader4.com
After installation has been completed, a group of Client Terminal programs will be created in the "Start" menu, and the program shortcut...
I suggest you also read the following thread from start to finish: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/370650
MQL Code for Controlling of MT4 Strategy Tester
- 2021.06.04
- www.mql5.com
Hello dear traders, Could you please help me with my task for the MT4 Strategy Tester...
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Does anyone have a way to run mutiple terminals ( for backtesting )
Sandboxie works but my Tick data man. doesn't show up in the strategy tester.