Hi, Where and how can I delete all the messages I have made with a user in the Messages section? In short, is there a place where I can delete messages?

 
Edviao:

I think you can do it through the mobile MT4/5 app.

 

No need for a mobile app, you can do it from the message system on this site.

I suppose a red button with the "Delete" text is not explicit enough.


 
Alain Verleyen:

I wasn't aware that this option was already in place Alain, thank you for the information.

 
Alain Verleyen:

I was using an ad blocker in the browser (ublock origin) and the plugin was preventing the "delete" button from appearing.
I disabled the plugin and the button appeared.

Thank you very much for your help, thanks to you I realized how far I am from a simple solution :)

