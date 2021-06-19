Delete all the messages (?)
Hi, Where and how can I delete all the messages I have made with a user in the Messages section? In short, is there a place where I can delete messages?
I think you can do it through the mobile MT4/5 app.
No need for a mobile app, you can do it from the message system on this site.
I suppose a red button with the "Delete" text is not explicit enough.
I wasn't aware that this option was already in place Alain, thank you for the information.
I was using an ad blocker in the browser (ublock origin) and the plugin was preventing the "delete" button from appearing.
I disabled the plugin and the button appeared.
Thank you very much for your help, thanks to you I realized how far I am from a simple solution :)
