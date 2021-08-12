Tick charts broken?
WorthyVII:
Somehow, the MT5 tick charts are changing the past somehow. This looks like a bug to me.
The difference between the blue and red line is the spread, which is not fixed or stable in most standard and/or ECN accounts (it is fixed for fixed spread accounts).
Eleni Anna Branou:
The difference between the blue and red line is the spread, which is not fixed or stable in most standard and/or ECN accounts (it is fixed for fixed spread accounts).
yea that doesn't matter. The chart changes the PAST spread/prices. It seems fixed in the new version
WorthyVII:It doesn't change the past. It updates to follow the depth of market, it happens some prices are no more visible, which can sometimes lead to this weird feeling the past prices were changed.
Somehow, the MT5 tick charts are changing the past somehow. This looks like a bug to me.
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Somehow, the MT5 tick charts are changing the past somehow. This looks like a bug to me.