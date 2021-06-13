Data collection
EGD EGD:
is there a way to collect data (as seen below) just like on the signals page without it actually being categorized as a signa?
i have a quantitive trading EA and id like to collect data on it but because its considered a signal I receive an error stating that "the signals are too frequent and makes it hard for clients to follow"
If you are getting that message from MQL5.com signal system, there is nothing you can do, your EA trades too frequently and MQL5.com Signals statistics can't monitor it well.
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is there a way to collect data (as seen below) just like on the signals page without it actually being categorized as a signa?
i have a quantitive trading EA and id like to collect data on it but because its considered a signal I receive an error stating that "the signals are too frequent and makes it hard for clients to follow"