Error 131 when trying to publish a simple EA to the market. - page 2

New comment
 
Tan Chee Ho: Sincerely apologize for overlooked the code below it. Thanks for reminding.  

You are welcome!

 

@Fernando Carreiro , Thanks for your advice. I have successfully past the error. Now came new error of "not enough fund". I will try to research to solve this error. 

I suppose I will need to code a free margin check before sending order. Thank you once again. 


 

Thanks, it is successful. 


 
Tan Chee Ho: Thanks, it is successful. 

Good to know! I wish you the best of luck!

12
New comment