Change mt4 on VPS of mql5 VPS

Can I change mt4 accounts of different brokers on Mql5 VPS? Guide me 
 
You can change the trading account your MQL5 VPS is assigned to, here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
What does the "Change Server" button mean?
 
You can change the MQL5 VP server you use.

