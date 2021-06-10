Suspending

I suspended an MT5 signal, yet every trade made after the suspension was copied, just why suspend if it doesn't even work?
 
Marcell Konkoly:
Where did you suspend your signal subscription?

Post a screenshot of your problem please?

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


