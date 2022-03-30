Signal MQL disconnected because broker changed Server Name

New comment
 

Hi there,

since last weeked Broker has upgraded Server Name. It happened that MQL signal is then disconnected...of courese because now old server name is ended. How to upgraded Server Name on MQL Signal setting? I am tring but it is not allowed change Server Name.

Help please...

 
Sciamanocbr:

Hi there,

since last weeked Broker has upgraded Server Name. It happened that MQL signal is then disconnected...of courese because now old server name is ended. How to upgraded Server Name on MQL Signal setting? I am tring but it is not allowed change Server Name.

Help please...

Go to the signal's edit option in the upper right side and update your account details.



 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Go to the signal's edit option in the upper right side and update your account details.



Thanks x feedback. I did but it seams not possible modify cellar Server Name.
Help...
 
Sciamanocbr:
Thanks x feedback. I did but it seams not possible modify cellar Server Name.
Help...

Start typing the new server and choose from the available options.

Post a screenshot of your problem.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Start typing the new server and choose from the available options.

Post a screenshot of your problem.

Even I try typing on cellar Server Name, it is not possible to edit. I do not know how to do.
Here post screen
 
Sciamanocbr:
Even I try typing on cellar Server Name, it is not possible to edit. I do not know how to do.
Here post screen
Broker cellar
 
Sciamanocbr:
Even I try typing on cellar Server Name, it is not possible to edit. I do not know how to do.
Here post screen

I see that Broker/Server is not editable, contact the Service Desk to change it for you.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I see that Broker/Server is not editable, contact the Service Desk to change it for you.

Thanks Eleni. I do.
New comment