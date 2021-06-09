Simple question about Moving Average
Hi,
I just want to ask how can I code this logic:
Price between 2 SMA, SMA 20 high, and SMA 20 low.
Or something like that, so I can identify a flat market.
Thanks
Until you can set your criteria in concrete terms it can not be coded. There is no price between three (3) moving averages.
