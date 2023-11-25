How to search for signals within MT5?
Hannes Waser:
Thanks in advance!
The new version of MT5 made the signal handling more difficult.
Now, it is not possible to search for a signal. Cant sort by name, can't search by anything.
How am I supposed to find a signal I selected from the web page? (Cant click on it, since the MT is executed on a remote server inside Docker).
Thanks in advance!
You can always use the search option on the top right corner.
wow, would have never found it. Thank you!!
Tried searching for chosen signal in search bar and nothing is found.
