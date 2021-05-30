Build 2949 of May 28th 2021 - Serious Bug in Optimization
Hello Guys,
Suddenly the optimization of my EA stopped working. And its because the most recent Build 2949. When I try to run an optimization process, even a simple one like "balance max", it gets stucked at the beggining and doesn't provide any kind of result. When I look at the Journal Log I can see that the local cores keep losing their connection:
I am sure this is happening because of the new build once there's a few days since I haven't changed my code and it was working perfectly till this point. Plus, I have a less powerful desktop that today still has the build 2947 of May 26th installed and it can run the optimization normally as usual.
Anyone having the same issue? How can we solve this?
Thanks,
Filipe