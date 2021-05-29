Custom Max Colours

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Hi all,

Is there any meaning to these different colour codes?


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Dua Yong Rew: Hi all, Is there any meaning to these different colour codes?

It is a kind of "Heat Map", where MetaTrader shows the results in a gradient of colours to help identify those results with the highest to lowest ratings based on the optimisation criteria that was selected.

 
Fernando Carreiro:

It is a kind of "Heat Map", where MetaTrader shows the results in a gradient of colours to help identify those results with the highest to lowest ratings based on the optimisation criteria that was selected.

Any links that I can refer and read more on it?
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