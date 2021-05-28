Trying to add indicator, but it keeps spinning and nothing happens

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nothing happens Trying to add an Indicator to the marketplace, but Automatic Validation just keeps spinning and nothing happens. 
 
Alexander Berger:
Trying to add an Indicator to the marketplace, but Automatic Validation just keeps spinning and nothing happens. 

This spinning is the validation procedure, if it doesn't complete succesfully, it will end with errors in 1 hour.

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