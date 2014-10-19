Shift the chart.

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Hello experts,

To find price more below, are there other ways that could shift the chart, that does not cause the chart constricted like this? 

 

I find it difficult to make a trading plan when the chart constricted like that. 

Anyone can help, please ? 

Thanks,

Yohana 

 
I know for indicator window but not for main window
 
assassin:
I know for indicator window but not for main window

Can you please show me the screenshot?

Thanks 

 
What of zooming out and switching to larger timeframes....
 
yohana:

Hello experts,

To find price more below, are there other ways that could shift the chart, that does not cause the chart constricted like this? 

 

I find it difficult to make a trading plan when the chart constricted like that. 

Anyone can help, please ? 

Thanks,

Yohana 

I guess it's for MT4. If you set a fixed scale, you can move your chart vertically.


 
angevoyageur:

I guess it's for MT4. If you set a fixed scale, you can move your chart vertically.


Dear Alain,

Wow .. incredible, you did it ^^

thank you very much ! 

even I can't find it so this far :-D

I never made it unthinkable easy like that :-D

then now my problem has been solved.

I hope it can help others who didn't know about that.

Thank you,

Yohana 

 
yohana:

Dear Alain,

Wow .. incredible, you did it ^^

thank you very much ! 

even I can't find it so this far :-D

I never made it unthinkable easy like that :-D

then now my problem has been solved.

I hope it can help others who didn't know about that.

Thank you,

Yohana 

You are welcome.
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