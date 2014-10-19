Shift the chart.
I know for indicator window but not for main window
Can you please show me the screenshot?
Thanks
Hello experts,
To find price more below, are there other ways that could shift the chart, that does not cause the chart constricted like this?
I find it difficult to make a trading plan when the chart constricted like that.
Anyone can help, please ?
Thanks,
Yohana
I guess it's for MT4. If you set a fixed scale, you can move your chart vertically.
I guess it's for MT4. If you set a fixed scale, you can move your chart vertically.
Dear Alain,
Wow .. incredible, you did it ^^
thank you very much !
even I can't find it so this far :-D
I never made it unthinkable easy like that :-D
then now my problem has been solved.
I hope it can help others who didn't know about that.
Thank you,
Yohana
Dear Alain,
Wow .. incredible, you did it ^^
thank you very much !
even I can't find it so this far :-D
I never made it unthinkable easy like that :-D
then now my problem has been solved.
I hope it can help others who didn't know about that.
Thank you,
Yohana
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Hello experts,
To find price more below, are there other ways that could shift the chart, that does not cause the chart constricted like this?
I find it difficult to make a trading plan when the chart constricted like that.
Anyone can help, please ?
Thanks,
Yohana