Quotations, thoughts and ideas of famous people about trading, investing and success. - page 3

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“If A is a success in life, then A equals x plus y plus z. Work is x; y is play; and z is keeping your mouth shut” - Albert Einstein
Albert Einstein
Albert Einstein
  • Albert Einstein, Nigel Calder (Introduction)
  • www.goodreads.com
Author of Relativity, The World As I See It, Ideas and Opinions, The Evolution of Physics, The Meaning of Relativity, The Principle of Relativity, Out of My Later Years, Relativity, Dear Professor Einstein, and Sidelights on Relativity
 
“Curious that we spend more time congratulating people who have succeeded than encouraging people who have not.”
― Neil deGrasse Tyson
 
 
 

"The key to trading succes is emotional discipline. If intelligence were the key, There would be a lot more people making money trading.

Victor Sperandeo 

 
 
 
 
stand up
 
Steve Jobs
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