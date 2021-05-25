Signals Data

Is it possible to download the data from all your signals to analyze in a spreadsheet, say Excel for instance?

Or else, how can I customize the fields in the MQL5 list of signals to analyze different parameters?

Thanks

 

How to select the signal by different parameters?
Use Filter on this page, for example - it is form MT5:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/mt5/list

And there are two article related to it:

  • Automatic Selection of Promising Signals - the article
  • The Easy Way to Evaluate a Signal: Trading Activity, Drawdown/Load and MFE/MAE Distribution Charts
