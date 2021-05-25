Signals Data
How to select the signal by different parameters?
Use Filter on this page, for example - it is form MT5:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/mt5/list
Trading signals for MetaTrader 5
- www.mql5.com
A showcase of successful trading strategies with automated copy trading
And there are two article related to it:
Automatic Selection of Promising Signals
- www.mql5.com
The article is devoted to the analysis of trading signals for the MetaTrader 5 platform, which enable the automated execution of trading operations on subscribers' accounts. Also, the article considers the development of tools, which help search for potentially promising trading signals straight from the terminal.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is it possible to download the data from all your signals to analyze in a spreadsheet, say Excel for instance?
Or else, how can I customize the fields in the MQL5 list of signals to analyze different parameters?
Thanks