how can i remove/ delete my vps ?

is not working for me.

Gerrit

 
Gerrit

You can either cancel your subscription and your remainin time will be credited into your MQL5 account as free minutes to use at a later time, or you can move your MQL5 VPS subscription to another trading account here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
  1. Just cancel it.

  2. “Doesn't work” is meaningless — just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires — meaningless.
         How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
              When asking about code

    Perhaps you didn't synchronize the VPS with your signal/EA

