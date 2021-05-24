VPS
cabopino2021:
how can i remove/ delete my vps ?
is not working for me.
Gerrit
You can either cancel your subscription and your remainin time will be credited into your MQL5 account as free minutes to use at a later time, or you can move your MQL5 VPS subscription to another trading account here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
- Just cancel it.
-
“Doesn't work” is meaningless — just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires — meaningless.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
When asking about code
Perhaps you didn't synchronize the VPS with your signal/EA
Gerrit