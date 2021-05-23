Help me to published my EA

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hi All

i would like to know if someone can help to published my EA.. it is said like this Screen Shot..


[Deleted]  
Willy Wijaya: i would like to know if someone can help to published my EA.. it is said like this Screen Shot..


Just as the message says; your source code must have the "#property strict" compiler directive (see documentation https://docs.mql4.com/basis/preprosessor/compilation).

If you are the coder, then add that directive as per the documentation and recompile and make sure you have no errors and no warnings. If you are not the coder, then ask you coder to do the same.

Then supply the ".ex4" file as per the request in the screenshot.

Program Properties (#property) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
Program Properties (#property) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
Program Properties (#property) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
 
Fernando Carreiro:

Just as the message says; your source code must have the "#property strict" compiler directive (see documentation https://docs.mql4.com/basis/preprosessor/compilation).

If you are the coder, then add that directive as per the documentation and recompile and make sure you have no errors and no warnings. If you are not the coder, then ask you coder to do the same.

Then supply the ".ex4" file as per the request in the screenshot.

Thanks Fernando..

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