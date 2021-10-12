Writing text in Panel Window

New comment
 

What code can be used to add text information in the following panel window?

I'm a beginner coder..  thanks for your help...


My idea is to add some statistic information in this screen from my indicator.

I'm using the following code to start it.

int OnInit()
  {
  
  //--- create application dialog
   if(!AppWindow.Create(0,"AppWindow",0,20,20,360,324))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application

....etc


Thank you..

 
rtrades :

What code can be used to add text information in the following panel window?

I'm a beginner coder..  thanks for your help...


My idea is to add some statistic information in this screen from my indicator.

I'm using the following code to start it.


Thank you..

Use CLabel

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Library / Panels and Dialogs / CLabel
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Library / Panels and Dialogs / CLabel
  • www.mql5.com
CLabel - Panels and Dialogs - Standard Library - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

Hi rtrades

---- include ----  
#include <Controls\Label.mqh>
--- define ---  
CLabel label;
--- used ---- 
label.Create(0,"example",0,5,25,45,65);                 
label.Text("example text");
---- add AppWindow ----
AppWindow.Add(label);


it's a simple way to use ...

New comment