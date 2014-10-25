We'll be excited when MQL5 will make new Trading Contest in MT4. Мы будем рады, если MQL5 сделает новую торговую конкурс в MT4

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  • 89% (51)
  • 11% (6)
Total voters: 57
 

Let the show begin mate! :D

 
MetaSky:

Let the show begin mate! :D

only 30 voters today, .... so sad.

 

 

Today, this poll is running a week.

and only 43 people are ready :-) 

 

This poll will ended on Nov 30, 2014.

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