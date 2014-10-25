We'll be excited when MQL5 will make new Trading Contest in MT4. Мы будем рады, если MQL5 сделает новую торговую конкурс в MT4
- Any Idea what trading system in this picture ?
- Can somebody please give me an EA that makes profit?
- Is risk diversification even possible in the forex market?
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