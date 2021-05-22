A very bad bug was seen
For product update, results and validation steps are not seen.
If the product is not approved, the cause may not be seen.
Please fix this as soon as possible.
is very important.
Thankful
In the photo below, my product is being validated by the site.
But its steps are not displayed.
And if it is not confirmed, I may not understand why.
- [ARCHIVE] Any rookie question, so as not to clutter up the forum. Professionals, don't pass by. Nowhere without you - 3.
- Errors, bugs, questions
- MQL5 EA Product Validation Errors Daily Feed
Unlike the Android's, Windows trading platform rounds the values you enter in parameters of built-in indicators, eg 4,556 to 4,560 . Precision is needed.
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- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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