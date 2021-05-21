divergence indicators
lack of divergence indicators for mt5 if anybody has a stochastic , rsi or awesome divergence indicator for mt5 only please post or message me . i will make an ea using divergence and price action out of them and publish in the code base . thanks peeps.
Max Eric Carlson:
What do you mean by "serious lack of divergence indicators"?
There is a whole bunch of built-in indicators in MT5, some of which you even mention - Stochastic, RSI, Awesome, and more available built-in as well as by the community in the CodeBase and in the Market.
Did you even bother looking at the list of indicators in the Navigator window, or bother to read the documentation on technical indicators?
