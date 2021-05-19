Misleading VPS advertising
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Hi guys / dear Metaquotes market admins,
for quite some time I received so many questions like "Do I need a VPS to use your tools?" and I was wondering why - Today I got my answer.
This happens if a user installs a product purchased in the market -> Metaquotes provides this absolutely misleading hint to push their VPS service.
Sorry guys, but this is an absolute NO GO in my opinion.
This message inherits the impression that the tools will NOT work smoothly until the user runs the Metaquotes VPS service which is 100% wrong because none of my tools requires a VPS.
I accept you want to advertise your products and services but this is definitely the wrong way and provides only misleading information because:- all our tools work 100% smooth without any VPS
- it causes unnecessary additional work for us by answering questions of irritated users
- indicators don't benefit from your VPS because it does not offer any graphical interface
All in all you request additional money for an, in this context, unneccessary service
So please stop that or advertise your service for EAs only!
Thanks in advance
Daniel