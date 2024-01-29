How to Login To Community on MT4 with MQL5 login details to download purchases
MT4 is a trading platform. You can't log into MT4 or MT5 with your MQL5 login and password.
You log into MT4 or 5 with the login and password provided by your broker.
You have changed the title of your topic. You originally asked "How to Login To MT4 with MQL5 login details".
Which is completely different!
Please make a note in your post if you do such a thing as it makes my reply seem like nonsense.
Log in with your user name. You can see your user name if you place the cursor over WIllem Human and you should see it bottom left of the screen.
Apologies Keith.
This is my first time here and I'm just trying to figure this thing out.
I have read through all of the threads on the same issue and it doesn't work.
This MQL5 is hopeless
There's just no technical support.
You have changed the title of your topic. You originally asked "How to Login To MT4 with MQL5 login details".
Which is completely different!
Please make a note in your post if you do such a thing as it makes my reply seem like nonsense.
Log in with your user name. You can see your user name if you place the cursor over WIllem Human and you should see it bottom left of the screen.
You seem to have one of those long auto generated usernames, and I remember there being a recent thread by someone with one of those and how it caused the MQL5 Community login to fail.
I think that the solution had been for him to contact the Service Desk and have it changed, I think.
MT4 is a trading platform. You can't log into MT4 or MT5 with your MQL5 login and password.
You log into MT4 or 5 with the login and password provided by your broker.
I have the same problm of authentication fail.. What should I do
That means that either your MQL5 account login or password are not correct.
Remember that your MQL5 account login is asteriahkavili and your password should be smaller than 10 characters.
If you have forgotten your password, you can recover it in the link below:
I am having problem depositing money into my MQL5 account. I don't even know how to contact the service desk for help. Please can someone help me with a solution to this problem?
You can deposit money into your MQL5 account here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/babglosom/accounting/choosein
and you can contact the Service Desk here: https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use