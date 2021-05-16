How to draw object in chart ?
Ahmad861: I have a very specific object that i had watched in a youtube vide.I want to draw a chart like this on my template with all the symbols in my market watch and if a sell condition is executed it should display "SELL" in the respective symbol and timeframe. Any ideas ?That is a more complex code that cannot just be done in one or two lines! Search the Codebase for examples of similar of tables of symbol data and use those examples to learn how to make your own.
Fernando Carreiro:
That is a more complex code that cannot just be done in one or two lines! Search the Codebase for examples of similar of tables of symbol data and use those examples to learn how to make your own.
That is a more complex code that cannot just be done in one or two lines! Search the Codebase for examples of similar of tables of symbol data and use those examples to learn how to make your own.
Thanks, I know it would be hard. Just wanted to know where to start from
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I have a very specific object that i had watched in a youtube video
I want to draw a chart like this on my template with all the symbols in my market watch and if a sell condition is executed it should display "SELL" in the respective symbol and timeframe. Any ideas ?