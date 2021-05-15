How to recover Metaeditor5 file after power lost during compile?
You can restore your code in case you use MQL5 Storage:
Working with Storage - Projects and MQL5 Storage
Working with Storage - Projects and MQL5 Storage - MetaEditor Help
- www.metatrader5.com
The MQL5 Storage (or repository) only works with the MQL5 (or MQL4) folder of the trading platform, and with the special Shared Projects directory...
Sergey Golubev:
ok. ty.
Michael Quinatadcan Macasil Macasil:Seems, you did not use MQL5 Storage ...
ok. ty.
Sergey Golubev:
Seems, you did not use MQL5 Storage ...
thanks for your follow-up reply.
Guys, please help me what to do.
During compilation of my MT5 EA my computer restart without my knowledge.
when I open again the Meta editor I don't see my code but these
notepad++ ver. 7.9.5 (nulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnul)
metaeditor5 (1. )
I lost my 8150 lines of code. how to RECOVER my data. please help.