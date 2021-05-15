How to recover Metaeditor5 file after power lost during compile?

New comment
 

Guys, please help me what to do.

During compilation of my MT5 EA my computer restart without my knowledge. 

when I open again the Meta editor I don't see my code but these

notepad++ ver. 7.9.5 (nulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnulnul)

metaeditor5 (1. )

I lost my 8150 lines of code. how to RECOVER my data. please help.

 

You can restore your code in case you use MQL5 Storage:

Working with Storage - Projects and MQL5 Storage

Working with Storage - Projects and MQL5 Storage - MetaEditor Help
Working with Storage - Projects and MQL5 Storage - MetaEditor Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The MQL5 Storage (or repository) only works with the MQL5 (or MQL4) folder of the trading platform, and with the special Shared Projects directory...
 
Sergey Golubev:

You can restore your code in case you use MQL5 Storage:

Working with Storage - Projects and MQL5 Storage

ok. ty.

Files:
mt5.png  63 kb
 
Michael Quinatadcan Macasil Macasil:

ok. ty.

Seems, you did not use MQL5 Storage ...
 
Sergey Golubev:
Seems, you did not use MQL5 Storage ...

thanks for your follow-up reply.

Files:
okAsofNow.jpg  215 kb
New comment