StopLoss doesnt working, where did i go wrong ? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Please write in English (or at least in both languages). This is an English forum!
You right Mr Carreiro,
I wrote to Mr Mehmet; "Write your name as a "man" to Google, see your picture (as a King). You gave a time but ok i realized something about coding. Thank you for your help."
On the other hand, his code doesnt solve the problem. Because i need some kind of loop without SL or TP. If ma20 cross up ma50 buy, it must automatically stop ma20 cross below to ma50. Endless loop like buy-close-sell-close-buy-close etc.
Kesişmeden kapaması lazımdı. Kapamadı kod üstadım :(
I couldnt understand that first buy order and 244 modification which caused slowest laptop all time.
Is it normal ?
I couldnt understand that first buy order and 244 modification which caused slowest laptop all time.
Is it normal ?
Order number does no harm to you. Please don't get stuck with this. It would be wrong to sort by order number. You have chosen to order the Order Number in reverse order. Arrow You can see it with the up arrow key. Order number 244 should be 3.